Gehlot vs Pilot again, 90 MLAs ready to resign if Sachin Pilot named CM

| Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

Congress’ Rajasthan government encountered a sudden crisis after over 90 MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot resigned in a move that took the leadership by surprise. The sudden mass resignation happened just before the key Congress Legislature Party meeting at CM Gehlot’s residence.