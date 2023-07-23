trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639173
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ghaziabad on alert as water discharge in Hindon rises

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 07:20 AM IST
The big news of this time is from Uttar Pradesh, where the risk of flood has increased in Noida and Ghaziabad due to increase in the water level of Hindon river. Late night water has come in the houses along the banks
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 23rd July 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | astrology
play icon6:20
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 23rd July 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | astrology
Manipur Violence: One more accused arrested in Manipur Viral Video Case, 6 accused arrested so far
play icon0:49
Manipur Violence: One more accused arrested in Manipur Viral Video Case, 6 accused arrested so far
Manipur Breaking: Violence erupted again in Manipur, sound of firing was heard in the dark
play icon0:46
Manipur Breaking: Violence erupted again in Manipur, sound of firing was heard in the dark
Seema Haider Pakistan: Seema sacrificed her children for Sachin
play icon6:20
Seema Haider Pakistan: Seema sacrificed her children for Sachin
Sachin-Seema Haider Love Story: A story in which India-Pakistan got entangled
play icon28:45
Sachin-Seema Haider Love Story: A story in which India-Pakistan got entangled
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 23rd July 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | astrology
play icon6:20
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 23rd July 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | astrology
Manipur Violence: One more accused arrested in Manipur Viral Video Case, 6 accused arrested so far
play icon0:49
Manipur Violence: One more accused arrested in Manipur Viral Video Case, 6 accused arrested so far
Manipur Breaking: Violence erupted again in Manipur, sound of firing was heard in the dark
play icon0:46
Manipur Breaking: Violence erupted again in Manipur, sound of firing was heard in the dark
Seema Haider Pakistan: Seema sacrificed her children for Sachin
play icon6:20
Seema Haider Pakistan: Seema sacrificed her children for Sachin
Sachin-Seema Haider Love Story: A story in which India-Pakistan got entangled
play icon28:45
Sachin-Seema Haider Love Story: A story in which India-Pakistan got entangled
Ghaziabad News,noida flood news,noida flood,ghaziabad flood news,hindon nadi,hindon river flood,flood in up,up flood news,flood in delhi,floods in UP,flood,UP flood,yamuna flood in delhi,UP floods,Flood news,Delhi flood,Delhi Flood news,flood in uttar pradesh,floods in delhi,Yamuna flood,Flood in India,Floods,yamuna flood in up,Delhi floods,delhi flood alert,up flood video,hamirpur flood up,floods in himachal pradesh,up flood latest news,