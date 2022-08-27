Ghulam Nabi Azad ‘backed off’ from his responsibilities by resigning from Congress says Sachin Pilot

Reacting to Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation from the Congress party, party leader Sachin Pilot on August 26 in Jaipur, alleged that the former Congress leader backed off from his responsibilities. “Ghulam Nabi Azad had long tenure in Congress party and held several posts. It was imperative to unitedly struggle and raise issues of inflation, corruption, and unemployment against BJP but he left the party. Whatever written in letter was far from the truth,” the Congress leader said.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

Reacting to Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation from the Congress party, party leader Sachin Pilot on August 26 in Jaipur, alleged that the former Congress leader backed off from his responsibilities. “Ghulam Nabi Azad had long tenure in Congress party and held several posts. It was imperative to unitedly struggle and raise issues of inflation, corruption, and unemployment against BJP but he left the party. Whatever written in letter was far from the truth,” the Congress leader said.