NewsVideos

Ghulam Nabi Azad ‘backed off’ from his responsibilities by resigning from Congress says Sachin Pilot

Reacting to Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation from the Congress party, party leader Sachin Pilot on August 26 in Jaipur, alleged that the former Congress leader backed off from his responsibilities. “Ghulam Nabi Azad had long tenure in Congress party and held several posts. It was imperative to unitedly struggle and raise issues of inflation, corruption, and unemployment against BJP but he left the party. Whatever written in letter was far from the truth,” the Congress leader said.

|Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 04:50 PM IST
Reacting to Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation from the Congress party, party leader Sachin Pilot on August 26 in Jaipur, alleged that the former Congress leader backed off from his responsibilities. “Ghulam Nabi Azad had long tenure in Congress party and held several posts. It was imperative to unitedly struggle and raise issues of inflation, corruption, and unemployment against BJP but he left the party. Whatever written in letter was far from the truth,” the Congress leader said.

All Videos

Parents-to-be Ranbir, Alia dish out major couple goals at ‘Brahmastra’ promotions
Parents-to-be Ranbir, Alia dish out major couple goals at ‘Brahmastra’ promotions
Mig-27 aircraft which participated in Kargil war displayed in Keonjhar,Odisha
Mig-27 aircraft which participated in Kargil war displayed in Keonjhar,Odisha
Manish Tewari says yesteryears ‘Chaprasis’ of Congress leaders giving ‘gyan’ on party is ridiculous
Manish Tewari says yesteryears ‘Chaprasis’ of Congress leaders giving ‘gyan’ on party is ridiculous
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India
Traffic affected as massive portion of Noida expressway collapses
Traffic affected as massive portion of Noida expressway collapses

Trending Videos

Parents-to-be Ranbir, Alia dish out major couple goals at ‘Brahmastra’ promotions
Mig-27 aircraft which participated in Kargil war displayed in Keonjhar,Odisha
Manish Tewari says yesteryears ‘Chaprasis’ of Congress leaders giving ‘gyan’ on party is ridiculous
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India
Traffic affected as massive portion of Noida expressway collapses