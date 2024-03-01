trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726478
Giriraj Singh makes huge remark on Mamata Banerjee

Mar 01, 2024
Union Minister Giriraj Singh, while claiming to form BJP government in West Bengal, has said that when BJP government is formed, there will be Ramrajya here. Giriraj Singh attacked Mamata Banerjee and said that Hindus are scared in Bengal and said 'Mamata should drown and die'.

