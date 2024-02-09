trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719640
Giriraj Singh strict on Haldwani Violence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Giriraj Singh on Haldwani Violence: Violence was witnessed in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on Thursday. Statements of many veterans have come regarding the same. While on one hand CM Dhami has made a huge statement on Haldwani violence, Giriraj Singh has also given a big statement on Haldwani violence on the other. Know in detail what Giriraj Singh said in this report.

