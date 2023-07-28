trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641587
Girl murdered near Delhi's Aurobindo College

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
The accused boy attacked the girl with a rod near Delhi's Aurobindo College. The girl has died on the spot.

