Goa CM leaves from Delhi after meeting Amit Shah, JP Nadda

| Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant left from Goa Sadan, Delhi on September 19. He met with Party President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and held discussion with them in the capital.Goa CM said, “I along with my 7 newly elected MLAs met with Party President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We held a discussion with them. I could not get an appointment with the Prime Minister. It has been postponed for next time.”