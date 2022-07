Godavari water level reaches at a dangerous level, third warning alert in force

Due to heavy rains, the Godavari river has been raging increasing the water level at Bhadrachalam rapidly. The officials have been forced to continue the third danger alert.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

