Good news on H1B visa!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 09:08 AM IST
PM Modi Big Announcement In America: Giving relief to H1B visa holders in the US, PM Modi said that Indian-Americans will not have to travel outside India to renew their H1B visas.

