'Good people in Bajrang Dal..will not ban' Digvijay Singh's statement shocked everyone!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Congress leader Digvijay Singh's big statement on Bajrang Dal has come to the fore. Digvijay Singh said - If government is formed in MP, we will not impose ban.. Not all people in Bajrang Dal are bad.

