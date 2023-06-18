NewsVideos
Google Doodle celebrates 112th birthday of Indian scientist Kamala Sohonie, know all about her

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Google Doodle featured Kamala Sohonie, showcasing her pioneering work on “Neera” - a palm nectar-derived drink known for its high Vitamin C content. In this video know all about her.

