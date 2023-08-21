trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651489
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Goshi Bypoll 2023: Conspiracy hatched by SP, alleges BJP Candidate Dara Singh Chauhan on ink attack

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Black ink was thrown at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and assembly election candidate from Ghosi, Dara Singh Chauhan in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district on August 20 during a rally. Speaking on this, Dara Singh Chauhan alleged that the conspiracy was hatched by the Samajwadi Party.
Follow Us

All Videos

China-America were left watching! 'Chand' now belongs to India..
play icon2:8
China-America were left watching! 'Chand' now belongs to India..
G20 Delegates Take Train Tour In Vande Bharat Express, Impressed With Its 'Efficiency'
play icon2:1
G20 Delegates Take Train Tour In Vande Bharat Express, Impressed With Its 'Efficiency'
Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna-25 LIVE: India's tricolor on the moon after 56 hours!
play icon5:24
Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna-25 LIVE: India's tricolor on the moon after 56 hours!
Kareena Kapoor Sets Temperature Soaring In Casual Ensemble In Mumbai
play icon0:35
Kareena Kapoor Sets Temperature Soaring In Casual Ensemble In Mumbai
Vicky Kaushal Gives Major Wardrobe Goals In Mumbai
play icon0:39
Vicky Kaushal Gives Major Wardrobe Goals In Mumbai

Trending Videos

China-America were left watching! 'Chand' now belongs to India..
play icon2:8
China-America were left watching! 'Chand' now belongs to India..
G20 Delegates Take Train Tour In Vande Bharat Express, Impressed With Its 'Efficiency'
play icon2:1
G20 Delegates Take Train Tour In Vande Bharat Express, Impressed With Its 'Efficiency'
Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna-25 LIVE: India's tricolor on the moon after 56 hours!
play icon5:24
Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna-25 LIVE: India's tricolor on the moon after 56 hours!
Kareena Kapoor Sets Temperature Soaring In Casual Ensemble In Mumbai
play icon0:35
Kareena Kapoor Sets Temperature Soaring In Casual Ensemble In Mumbai
Vicky Kaushal Gives Major Wardrobe Goals In Mumbai
play icon0:39
Vicky Kaushal Gives Major Wardrobe Goals In Mumbai