Govandi Fire Break: Massive Fire Engulfs Houses In Mumbai

|Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Govandi Massive Fire Break: A massive fire broke out this morning in Baiganwadi area of Govandi in Mumbai. Many slums have also suffered a lot due to the fire. According to the information received, the fire started around 4 in the morning. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Karnataka Fire Break: Massive Fire in Car Showroom
Karnataka Fire Break: Massive Fire in Car Showroom
Clash breaks out between two communities in Bhagalpur and Darbhanga over idol immersion
Clash breaks out between two communities in Bhagalpur and Darbhanga over idol immersion
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | Kisan Andolan Update | Security System
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | Kisan Andolan Update | Security System
Kisan Mahapanchayat: Muzaffarnagar Panchayat to Discuss on Farmers Atrocities
Kisan Mahapanchayat: Muzaffarnagar Panchayat to Discuss on Farmers Atrocities
Uttar Pradesh government imposes six months ban on protests
Uttar Pradesh government imposes six months ban on protests

