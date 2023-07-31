trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642760
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Government can now monitor WhatsApp chats? PIB Debunks Claims

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
In times when cybercrimes are on rampant rise, people live with the fear that their data will be hacked. They are also instilled with the fear that their WhatsApp chats are also being monitored by the govt. Recently, a message has been making the rounds on the Internet.

All Videos

Struggling Shubman Gill Registers Big Achievement, Breaks Babar Azam's Record vs West Indies
play icon1:56
Struggling Shubman Gill Registers Big Achievement, Breaks Babar Azam's Record vs West Indies
SC on Manipur violence: Supreme Court decides on Manipur violence, state government should decide the name of SIT
play icon4:2
SC on Manipur violence: Supreme Court decides on Manipur violence, state government should decide the name of SIT
Meeting of I.N.D.I.A party alliance floor leaders with MPs who visited Manipur underway at Congress Parliamentary Party office
play icon1:6
Meeting of I.N.D.I.A party alliance floor leaders with MPs who visited Manipur underway at Congress Parliamentary Party office
RPF Constable Opens Fire on Jaipur-Mumbai Train, Kills His Senior, 3 Passengers
play icon2:33
RPF Constable Opens Fire on Jaipur-Mumbai Train, Kills His Senior, 3 Passengers
Kapil Sibal makes huge remark over Manipur Hearing
play icon2:29
Kapil Sibal makes huge remark over Manipur Hearing

Trending Videos

Struggling Shubman Gill Registers Big Achievement, Breaks Babar Azam's Record vs West Indies
play icon1:56
Struggling Shubman Gill Registers Big Achievement, Breaks Babar Azam's Record vs West Indies
SC on Manipur violence: Supreme Court decides on Manipur violence, state government should decide the name of SIT
play icon4:2
SC on Manipur violence: Supreme Court decides on Manipur violence, state government should decide the name of SIT
Meeting of I.N.D.I.A party alliance floor leaders with MPs who visited Manipur underway at Congress Parliamentary Party office
play icon1:6
Meeting of I.N.D.I.A party alliance floor leaders with MPs who visited Manipur underway at Congress Parliamentary Party office
RPF Constable Opens Fire on Jaipur-Mumbai Train, Kills His Senior, 3 Passengers
play icon2:33
RPF Constable Opens Fire on Jaipur-Mumbai Train, Kills His Senior, 3 Passengers
Kapil Sibal makes huge remark over Manipur Hearing
play icon2:29
Kapil Sibal makes huge remark over Manipur Hearing