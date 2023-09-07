videoDetails

Government hits back at Sonia Gandhi's letter

| Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

Parliament Special Session 2023: The central government has called a 5-day special session. There will be a special session of the Parliament in the New Parliament. The special session of Parliament will run from 18 to 22 September. According to the information, the new parliament will be inaugurated on Ganesh Chaturthi. On September 18, the special session will run in the old building of Parliament. At the same time, from 19 to 22 September, the special session will be held in the new building of Parliament. It is believed that in the special session, the government can bring a bill on one country one election. Apart from this, the government can also present many important bills during the special session.