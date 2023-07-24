trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639952
Government ready to discuss sensitive Manipur issue: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 24 said that Centre is ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament. While addressing at Lok Sabha, he said, “I am ready for discussion on this in the House. I request the Opposition to let a discussion take place on this issue. It is important that the country gets to know the truth on this sensitive matter.”
