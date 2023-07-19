trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637339
Government to hold All Party Meeting ahead of Monsoon Session

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Monsoon Session 2023: Before the new session of Parliament, the government has called an all-party meeting. Many veteran leaders including PM Modi will attend this meeting.
