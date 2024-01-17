trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710454
Govt issues show cause notice to IndiGo

Jan 17, 2024
At Mumbai airport, many passengers were seen eating food sitting on the ground in the tarmac i.e. aircraft parking area, this happened when the Indigo flight from Goa to Delhi was suddenly diverted to Mumbai. The fog falling in North India has affected not only Delhi but also Mumbai, Flights up to Goa, Bengaluru and Chennai were affected. While on one hand the government has issued instructions for the airlines, on the other hand it has also appealed to the people to understand the deterioration in the functioning of the airlines during bad weather.

