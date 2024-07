videoDetails

Govt Slashes Commercial cylinder rates Rs 30 from today

| Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 09:48 AM IST

On July 1, early in the morning, oil companies gave some relief from inflation. Oil companies have given relief to the general public by reducing the price of gas cylinders. The price of commercial gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs 30 on July 1. The price of LPG cylinder has been changed from July 1 and it has been made cheaper by Rs 30.