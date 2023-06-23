NewsVideos
Govt to create ecosystem for boosting India’s semiconductor manufacturing capability: Ashwini Vaishnaw

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a press conference in New Delhi on June 23 where he talked about the semi-conductor industry and how the government is setting up an entire ecosystem to boost manufacturing of such chips which are used in different sectors such as information technology and defence. “Semiconductors are used in different industries such as IT, Defence and consumers. We are developing an ecosystem that will help in boosting the manufacturing capability and supply chain of semiconductors. The government has contacted several companies which manufacture different gases and chemicals which are required to manufacture semiconductors,” said Ashwini Viashnaw.

