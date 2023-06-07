NewsVideos
"Govt woke up after so many days, solution must come out": Mahavir Phogat on wrestlers protest

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Mahavir Singh Phogat, wrestling coach and uncle of Vinesh Phogat who along with other wrestlers is protesting against WFI president. He said, "This is very good. The Govt woke up after so many days and Anurag Thakur invited the wrestlers, so I would like to say that a solution must come out.."

