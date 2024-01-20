trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711754
Grand darshan of Ramlala before Prana Pratishtha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
Before the Prana Pratishtha program, the first divine darshan of Ramlala took place. The new picture of Ramlala is before he was seated in the sanctum sanctorum. In the picture of Shri Ram that came before the Pran Pratistha, the Lord has a sweet smile on his face and a tilak on his forehead.

