NewsVideos

“Grateful for your friendship” US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to Jaishankar

|Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 07:50 PM IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on September 27 held a bilateral meeting with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. US Defence Secretary in his opening remark said, “Through our (US-India) deepening cooperation with Japan and Australia, we are delivering on the issues that matter most to the region, from entering infrastructure development to maritime security,” said Austin. “Sustaining the region's security is especially important in recent months, we have seen the PRC intensify its efforts to challenge the rules-based international court from its unprecedented provocations in the Taiwan Strait to its actions,” he added.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi resumes Yatra from Malappuram on Day 20 of Bharat Jodo Yatra Day
Rahul Gandhi resumes Yatra from Malappuram on Day 20 of Bharat Jodo Yatra Day
PM Modi meets Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Tokyo
PM Modi meets Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Tokyo
“India is missing Shinzo Abe” PM Modi in Japan
“India is missing Shinzo Abe” PM Modi in Japan
COVID-19: India logs 3,230 fresh cases, 4,255 recoveries
COVID-19: India logs 3,230 fresh cases, 4,255 recoveries
Unique Durga Puja Pandal with theme ‘Parchai’ inaugurated by Shatrughan Sinha in Kolkata
Unique Durga Puja Pandal with theme ‘Parchai’ inaugurated by Shatrughan Sinha in Kolkata

Trending Videos

Rahul Gandhi resumes Yatra from Malappuram on Day 20 of Bharat Jodo Yatra Day
PM Modi meets Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Tokyo
“India is missing Shinzo Abe” PM Modi in Japan
COVID-19: India logs 3,230 fresh cases, 4,255 recoveries
Unique Durga Puja Pandal with theme ‘Parchai’ inaugurated by Shatrughan Sinha in Kolkata