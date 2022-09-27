“Grateful for your friendship” US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to Jaishankar

| Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on September 27 held a bilateral meeting with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. US Defence Secretary in his opening remark said, “Through our (US-India) deepening cooperation with Japan and Australia, we are delivering on the issues that matter most to the region, from entering infrastructure development to maritime security,” said Austin. “Sustaining the region's security is especially important in recent months, we have seen the PRC intensify its efforts to challenge the rules-based international court from its unprecedented provocations in the Taiwan Strait to its actions,” he added.