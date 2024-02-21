trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723340
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Visits Delhi, Welcomed By PM Modi

Feb 21, 2024
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, accompanied by his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis, arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. They were warmly received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signaling a friendly diplomatic exchange between Greece and India. The meeting aims to strengthen ties and discuss cooperation on various fronts, including strategic, economic, and cultural aspects.

