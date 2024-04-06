Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress will hold rallies in Hyderabad and Rajasthan

Apr 06, 2024
Congress Manifesto 2024: Congress will hold election rallies in Hyderabad and Rajasthan today. She will also promote her manifesto during the rally. Actually, Congress has released a 48-page manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. At the Congress headquarters, Sonia, Rahul, Kharge and Manifesto Committee Chairman P Chidambaram announced 10 justices and 25 guarantees. The manifesto has been named Nyay Patra. In this, it has been promised to increase MNREGA wages to Rs 400 per day, to give Rs 1 lakh per year to women from poor families, to make a law on MSP and to conduct caste census.

