West Bengal Governor claims Bengal varsity campuses 'mini-Sandeshkhali, Orders Judicial Probe

|Updated: Apr 06, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
West Bengal News Update: There have been allegations of violence, corruption and misuse of the university for political purposes in West Bengal. Now orders for investigation have been given. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has ordered an inquiry into the university.

