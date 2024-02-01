trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716662
Greta Thunberg Arrives To Face Trial Over Protest Outside Oil And Gas Conference | Climate Activist

Feb 01, 2024
Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived at a London court on Thursday (February 1) to face trial on a public order offence over a protest outside an oil and gas conference last year. Thunberg, who became a prominent campaigner worldwide after staging weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament in 2018, was arrested in October after protesting outside a London hotel where the Energy Intelligence Forum was hosting industry leaders.

