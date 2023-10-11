trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673971
Ground Report: From Sderot Police Station Where Hamas First Attacked | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Exclusive story by Zee media reporter Vishal Pandey from the police station where Hamas launched its initial onslaught, the first ground report from Sderot police station next to the Gaza Strip
