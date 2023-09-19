trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664288
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Group photo with Modi in Parliament...Sonia-Rahul sided!

|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Today very powerful pictures have emerged from the biggest temple of democracy. Photo session of MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is taking place. Rahul Gandhi is seen last in this photo session. Parliamentary proceedings will start in the new building. Before this, a special program will also be organized in the Central Hall to bid farewell to the old building.
Follow Us

All Videos

Justin Trudeau showed his Khalistani face! Indian government summoned Canada High Commissioner
play icon3:3
Justin Trudeau showed his Khalistani face! Indian government summoned Canada High Commissioner
There will be a photo session of MPs before leaving the old Parliament, see EXCLUSIVE report
play icon4:58
There will be a photo session of MPs before leaving the old Parliament, see EXCLUSIVE report
Operation Kokernag will continue on the seventh day, two bodies found during the search operation.
play icon1:1
Operation Kokernag will continue on the seventh day, two bodies found during the search operation.
Group photo session of MPs in the biggest temple of democracy
play icon4:53
Group photo session of MPs in the biggest temple of democracy
Canada's big allegation- India involved in Sikh leader murder
play icon3:14
Canada's big allegation- India involved in Sikh leader murder

Trending Videos

Justin Trudeau showed his Khalistani face! Indian government summoned Canada High Commissioner
play icon3:3
Justin Trudeau showed his Khalistani face! Indian government summoned Canada High Commissioner
There will be a photo session of MPs before leaving the old Parliament, see EXCLUSIVE report
play icon4:58
There will be a photo session of MPs before leaving the old Parliament, see EXCLUSIVE report
Operation Kokernag will continue on the seventh day, two bodies found during the search operation.
play icon1:1
Operation Kokernag will continue on the seventh day, two bodies found during the search operation.
Group photo session of MPs in the biggest temple of democracy
play icon4:53
Group photo session of MPs in the biggest temple of democracy
Canada's big allegation- India involved in Sikh leader murder
play icon3:14
Canada's big allegation- India involved in Sikh leader murder
new Parliament building,new parliament building india,New Parliament,New Parliament Inauguration,parliament new building,Parliament,new parliament of india,new parliament building india update,modi new parliament building,new parliament building delhi,Parliament Special Session,Parliament session,new parliament building update,Parliament building,parliament live today,new parliament live,new parliament breaking,Live TV,modi live in parliament,