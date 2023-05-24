NewsVideos
Guard of Honor' accorded to PM Modi at Sydney's Admiralty House

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:39 AM IST
Today is the last day of PM Modi's Australia tour. Earlier, the Prime Minister of India was presented with a guard of honor at the Admiralty House in Sydney. Along with this, agreement was also signed in both the countries.

