Guddu Muslim News: Big disclosure on Guddu Muslim, notice of inquiry was given on April 25: Delhi Police

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

Delhi Police has also started searching for Guddu Muslim. A notice was also issued in the name of Guddu by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. It is written in this notice that in the case of Arms Act, the police have found some such evidence. On the basis of which he is to be interrogated. In the notice, it was also directed to record the statement by appearing in the office of the Special Cell of Delhi Police on April 25.