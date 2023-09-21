trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665079
Gujarat: 12 Jyotirlingas displayed using 11-D effect at Thakorji Seva Samiti in Surat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Char Dham and 12 Jyotirlingas were displayed using the 11-D effect at the Ganesh pandal in Thakorji Seva Samiti in Surat. Ganesh Chaturthi is an Indian festival that commemorates the birth of the Indian god Ganesha.
