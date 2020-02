Gujarat Cargo of Karachi-bound ship detained, being inspected

Government sources have revealed that a team of intelligence agencies, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists and customs officials are inspecting suspected equipment on a Karachi-bound merchant vessel that has been found on Gujarat's Kandla port. Customs sources, about the nature of the cargo and reasons for unloading, claimed the Karachi-bound ship bearing Hong Kong flag was detained after some suspicious cargo was found on board.