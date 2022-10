Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel offers prayers at Panchdev Mandir in Gandhinagar

| Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

Marking the first day of Gujarati New Year, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on October 26 offered prayers at Panchdev Mandir in Gandhinagar. Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas is celebrated a day after Diwali.