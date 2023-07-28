trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641462
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gujarat Flood: Heavy rains in Gujarat's Navsari, the city turned into a lake

|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 09:24 AM IST
Gujarat Flood: The situation is bad due to heavy rains in Gujarat's Navsari, the city has turned into a lake due to heavy rains. Pictures of drowning of houses, animals and vehicles are coming from different places.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Man arrested for making video of woman in Manipur
play icon13:12
Man arrested for making video of woman in Manipur
INDIA Meeting: Meeting of opposition alliance India, the meeting will be held from the proceedings of the House
play icon0:44
INDIA Meeting: Meeting of opposition alliance India, the meeting will be held from the proceedings of the House
CBI will investigate Manipur video
play icon4:54
CBI will investigate Manipur video
Know the glory of Padmini Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon1:48
Know the glory of Padmini Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Horoscope Today, July 28, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology | rashifal
play icon6:13
Horoscope Today, July 28, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology | rashifal
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Man arrested for making video of woman in Manipur
play icon13:12
Man arrested for making video of woman in Manipur
INDIA Meeting: Meeting of opposition alliance India, the meeting will be held from the proceedings of the House
play icon0:44
INDIA Meeting: Meeting of opposition alliance India, the meeting will be held from the proceedings of the House
CBI will investigate Manipur video
play icon4:54
CBI will investigate Manipur video
Know the glory of Padmini Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon1:48
Know the glory of Padmini Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Horoscope Today, July 28, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology | rashifal
play icon6:13
Horoscope Today, July 28, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology | rashifal
Gujarat,Gujarat News,Gujarat flood,gujarat flood news,navsari flood,Zee News,Breaking News,breaking news in hindi,gujarat flood news,gujarat floods news,Gujarat flood,gujarat flood news 2023,gujarat flood news today,Gujarat floods,gujarat city flooded,Gujarat News,gujarat rain news,gujarat flood 2021,gujarat flood 2022,gujarat flood 2023,gujarat floods visuals,gujarat floods 2023,gujarat flood today,gujarat floods ground report,Junagadh news,Gujarat Rains,junagadh floods,Top news,Gujarat rain,junagarh flood,Gujarat weather,Latest News,