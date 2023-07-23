trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639224
Gujarat Flood: 'Red Alert' of heavy rains in Gujarat, heavy rain expected in coastal areas for 3-4 days

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
Gujarat Flood: A 'red alert' has been issued for heavy rains in Gujarat, heavy rains are expected in the coastal areas for 3-4 days. Fishermen have been asked to go to sea. At the same time, due to heavy rains, there has been heavy waterlogging in places.
