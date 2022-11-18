Gujarat Polls: Alpesh Thakor to file nomination from Gandhinagar South on Nov 17

| Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

Soon after the BJP put out their fourth list of candidates that are to be fielded in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections, the party announced Alpesh Thakor as the candidate that will contest from Gandhinagar South. Alpesh Thakor on November 16 called Gandhinagar the heart of the state and thanked the party for giving him an opportunity. “Gandhinagar is heart of Gujarat and I'm very happy about filing nomination from there. I'm grateful to my leadership for believing in me with a seat which holds both urban and rural bases. BJP will win in Gandhinagar and Gujarat,” the BJP candidate said.