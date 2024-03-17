NewsVideos
Gujarat University Hostel Video Controversy: 'Government has taken this issue seriously..', Says Vice Chancellor

Mar 17, 2024
Gujarat University Hostel Video Controversy: Attackers with sticks...students running away in disbelief, the scary video of the attack is from Ahmedabad...where there was a huge ruckus in the university campus...it is being said that foreign students were beaten with sticks... The attackers vandalized the vehicles parked in the campus and pelted stones in the room. Students were seen running away to save their lives in front of the hooliganism of the bullies. What does the Vice Chancellor of Gujarat University have to say on this matter? Let us make you listen..

