Gurugram: Ammonia gas leak reported in factory

| Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 06:26 PM IST

Big news is coming from Gurugram. Ammonia gas has leaked from a factory in Kadipur Industrial Area. This has created chaos. The administration has evacuated the entire area including the factory. As soon as the information was received, teams of NDRF, fire department and civil defense reached the spot. It is being told that the factory in which the leakage has happened was vacant for a long time and the gas leaked due to filling of rainwater.