Gurugram duo recreates scene from ‘Farzi’, suspect arrested

| Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

A video of two men throwing fake Indian currency notes from the back of a car went viral on Social Media on March 14.Talking about the same, ACP Vikas Kaushik said, “We have identified them through the vehicle number seen in the video. Various cases have been registered against them. They were trying to recreate a movie scene. We will soon apprehend them and further proceedings will be carried out.”