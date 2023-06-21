NewsVideos
Gurugram submerged in water after 2 hours of rain

Jun 21, 2023
Gurugram Flood 2023: The effect of Cyclone Biperjoy has been seen across the country. While Biparjoy has caused devastation in Gujarat and Rajasthan, on the other hand, heavy rains have created flood-like situations in many areas of the country. Due to this, a flood-like situation has arisen due to heavy rains in Gurugram.

