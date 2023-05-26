NewsVideos
videoDetails

Guwahati: Flood like situation due to bursting of water pipeline, 20 people injured. pipe line burst

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
A flood-like situation occurred due to the bursting of a water pipeline in Guwahati, Assam. A woman died and 20 people were injured in the accident. At the same time, people are facing a lot of difficulties due to this accident.

All Videos

MODI 9 YEARS: Congress's scathing attack on completion of 9 years of Modi government
3:32
MODI 9 YEARS: Congress's scathing attack on completion of 9 years of Modi government
Supreme Court to announce big Verdict on New Parliament Building Inauguration
8:20
Supreme Court to announce big Verdict on New Parliament Building Inauguration
Kashmiri Pandits leaves for Kheer Bhawani Yatra
3:35
Kashmiri Pandits leaves for Kheer Bhawani Yatra
Amit Shah makes big statement ahead of his visit to Manipur
1:17
Amit Shah makes big statement ahead of his visit to Manipur
Know what all Sharad Pawar and Kejriwal discusssed during the meet
2:9
Know what all Sharad Pawar and Kejriwal discusssed during the meet

Trending Videos

3:32
MODI 9 YEARS: Congress's scathing attack on completion of 9 years of Modi government
8:20
Supreme Court to announce big Verdict on New Parliament Building Inauguration
3:35
Kashmiri Pandits leaves for Kheer Bhawani Yatra
1:17
Amit Shah makes big statement ahead of his visit to Manipur
2:9
Know what all Sharad Pawar and Kejriwal discusssed during the meet
Guwahati pipe burst,Pipe burst Assam,Guwahati,Guwahati News,GUWAHATI HINDI NEWS,Guwahati,600 people affected by main pipeline burst,india news in hindi,Latest India News Updates,पानी की पाइपलाइन फटने से आ गई बाढ़,असम में पानी की पाइपलाइन फटने के बाद बाढ़ जैसा मंजर,महिला की मौत,Assam news,गुवाहाटी का मेन पाइप लाइन फटने से 500 लोग प्रभावित,एक की मौत,30 घायल,Water pipeline bursts in Guwahati,Assam Water pipeline burst,असम में वाटर पाइप लाइन फटी,गुवाहाटी में पाइप लाइन ब्रस्ट,