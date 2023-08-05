trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645002
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gyanvapi ASI survey update: ASI team entered inside by breaking the lock of the basement of Gyanvapi

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Gyanvapi ASI survey update: Gyanvapi ASI teams are conducting shift survey. Today Along with the Hindu side, the Muslim side is also present in the ASI survey. Please tell that the survey started in the morning.

All Videos

NIA's big action against PFI
play icon0:45
NIA's big action against PFI
Breaking: Protest against bail of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in Sikh Riots case
play icon1:46
Breaking: Protest against bail of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in Sikh Riots case
ASI resumes scientific survey of mosque complex; Muslim side present
play icon4:13
ASI resumes scientific survey of mosque complex; Muslim side present
There will be no vandalism during the survey, ASI's survey was done for 9 hours yesterday
play icon2:58
There will be no vandalism during the survey, ASI's survey was done for 9 hours yesterday
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Statement of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti – Government has put many people under house arrest
play icon3:7
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Statement of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti – Government has put many people under house arrest

Trending Videos

NIA's big action against PFI
play icon0:45
NIA's big action against PFI
Breaking: Protest against bail of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in Sikh Riots case
play icon1:46
Breaking: Protest against bail of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in Sikh Riots case
ASI resumes scientific survey of mosque complex; Muslim side present
play icon4:13
ASI resumes scientific survey of mosque complex; Muslim side present
There will be no vandalism during the survey, ASI's survey was done for 9 hours yesterday
play icon2:58
There will be no vandalism during the survey, ASI's survey was done for 9 hours yesterday
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Statement of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti – Government has put many people under house arrest
play icon3:7
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Statement of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti – Government has put many people under house arrest
gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi asi survey,gyanvapi verdict,devkinandan thakur ji maharaj,Zee News,Breaking News,Gyanvapi masjid ASI Survey update,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi asi survey,gyanvapi verdict,Zee News,breaking news gyanvapi masjid survey,Gyanvapi survey,gyanvapi asi survey,gyanvapi mosque survey,asi survey gyanvapi masjid,asi survey at gyanvapi,Gyanvapi Mosque,gyanvapi masjid survey report,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid latest news,gyanvapi mosque news,asi survey of gyanvapi mosque,gyanvapi,gyanvapi case,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi masjid case,gyanvapi mosque case,gyanvapi mosque asi survey,asi survey gyanvapi,asi survey,gyanvapi masjid shivling,