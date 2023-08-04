trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644709
Gyanvapi ASI Survey Updates: Victory of Hindus in Supreme Court!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
Supreme Court on Gyanvapi Survey LIVE: The decision has come on Gyanvapi and the Supreme Court has said that ASI survey will be done in Gyanvapi, with this the Muslim side has got a big blow and their petition has been rejected. The SC was hearing a petition by the Muslim side seeking a stay on the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

Nuh Mewat Violence LIVE: Bulldozer action on Rohingya Muslims!
play icon3:5
Nuh Mewat Violence LIVE: Bulldozer action on Rohingya Muslims!
Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal Pulls Out Of Asia Cup, Steps Down From ODI Captaincy
play icon1:55
Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal Pulls Out Of Asia Cup, Steps Down From ODI Captaincy
Relief to Rahul Gandhi from the Supreme Court
play icon1:52
Relief to Rahul Gandhi from the Supreme Court
Gyanvapi was not a mosque but a temple...!
play icon7:2
Gyanvapi was not a mosque but a temple...!
Gyanvapi: Muslims furious with Yogi's statement!
play icon5:16
Gyanvapi: Muslims furious with Yogi's statement!

