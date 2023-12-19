trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700600
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gyanvapi Case: Allahabad HC rejects Mosque panel’s petitions

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
In Gyanvapi case Muslim side has received a big blow from the Allahabad High Court. The petition challenging the maintainability of the civil suit was rejected. The petition of the mosque's arrangement committee and Waqf board was rejected. The High Court has rejected the arguments of the Mosque Committee and the Waqf Board. The High Court considered the civil suit filed by the Hindu side in the Varanasi court worthy of hearing.

All Videos

FIRs lodged against those sheltering Rohingyas in Jammu
Play Icon1:18
FIRs lodged against those sheltering Rohingyas in Jammu
Nitish Kumar's Poster Ahead of India Bloc Meeting Stresses 'One Resolution and One Nitish Required'
Play Icon1:9
Nitish Kumar's Poster Ahead of India Bloc Meeting Stresses 'One Resolution and One Nitish Required'
Advani and Joshi Politely Decline Invitation for Ram Mandir Event in Ayodhya
Play Icon1:13
Advani and Joshi Politely Decline Invitation for Ram Mandir Event in Ayodhya
Malaika Arora's Event: Fan's Inappropriate Touch Prompts Bodyguard's Swift Response
Play Icon0:18
Malaika Arora's Event: Fan's Inappropriate Touch Prompts Bodyguard's Swift Response
Ananya Pandey's Viral Childhood Poem Recitation
Play Icon0:20
Ananya Pandey's Viral Childhood Poem Recitation

Trending Videos

FIRs lodged against those sheltering Rohingyas in Jammu
play icon1:18
FIRs lodged against those sheltering Rohingyas in Jammu
Nitish Kumar's Poster Ahead of India Bloc Meeting Stresses 'One Resolution and One Nitish Required'
play icon1:9
Nitish Kumar's Poster Ahead of India Bloc Meeting Stresses 'One Resolution and One Nitish Required'
Advani and Joshi Politely Decline Invitation for Ram Mandir Event in Ayodhya
play icon1:13
Advani and Joshi Politely Decline Invitation for Ram Mandir Event in Ayodhya
Malaika Arora's Event: Fan's Inappropriate Touch Prompts Bodyguard's Swift Response
play icon0:18
Malaika Arora's Event: Fan's Inappropriate Touch Prompts Bodyguard's Swift Response
Ananya Pandey's Viral Childhood Poem Recitation
play icon0:20
Ananya Pandey's Viral Childhood Poem Recitation
gyanvapi hearing update,gyanvapi hearing today,gyanvapi sc hearing,gyanvapi masjid hearing today,supreme court hearing on gyanvapi,allahabad high court live hearing,allahabad high court live hearing on gyanvapi,asi survey,asi survey of gyanvapi mosque,asi survey report,asi survey report on gyanvapi mosque,gyanvapi asi survey report,allahabad highcourt on gyanvapi case,allahabad highcourt on muslim side,allahabad highcourt on hindu side,Muslims,