Gyanvapi Case Live Updates: Big blow to Muslim side in Gyanvapi case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
The court has given a big decision in the case of Maa Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi Masjid located near Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. The court has approved the ASI survey. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi Masjid case, read the copy of the judgment and told that the court has ordered an ASI survey.
