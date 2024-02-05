trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718128
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gyanvapi Case Update: Govind Dev Giri's big appeal to Muslim side

Sonam|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 11:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj on Gyanvapi-Mathura Row: After the pran pratishtha of Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya, demand for Gyanvapi and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi has started rising. Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj has given a big statement regarding Kashi and Mathura. He said that Muslims should give Gyanvapi and Krishna's birthplace.

All Videos

Modi Lok Sabha Speech: 'Opposition will be in visitors' gallery soon' says PM Modi
Play Icon21:5
Modi Lok Sabha Speech: 'Opposition will be in visitors' gallery soon' says PM Modi
'Historic Handshake' UK PM Rishi Sunak Meets Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill
Play Icon2:1
'Historic Handshake' UK PM Rishi Sunak Meets Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
Play Icon9:57
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress
Play Icon15:13
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress
Asia Cup 2023 Row: Pakistan And Sri Lanka Cricket Boards Conflict Over Extra Expenses
Play Icon2:20
Asia Cup 2023 Row: Pakistan And Sri Lanka Cricket Boards Conflict Over Extra Expenses

Trending Videos

Modi Lok Sabha Speech: 'Opposition will be in visitors' gallery soon' says PM Modi
play icon21:5
Modi Lok Sabha Speech: 'Opposition will be in visitors' gallery soon' says PM Modi
'Historic Handshake' UK PM Rishi Sunak Meets Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill
play icon2:1
'Historic Handshake' UK PM Rishi Sunak Meets Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
play icon9:57
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress
play icon15:13
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress
Asia Cup 2023 Row: Pakistan And Sri Lanka Cricket Boards Conflict Over Extra Expenses
play icon2:20
Asia Cup 2023 Row: Pakistan And Sri Lanka Cricket Boards Conflict Over Extra Expenses