Gyanvapi masjid Survey update: Varanasi DM's statement on Gyanvapi survey - will help ASI in every possible way

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Gyanvapi masjid Survey update: DM S Rajalingam of Gyanvapi survey Varanasi said that all possible help will be provided to the ASI team. Earlier, the ASI team has reached the Varanasi commissioner's office, there can be a discussion about the survey. It is believed that the ASI team can reach Gyanvapi in a short while to conduct the survey. Earlier, in the Gyanvapi case, a big decision of the Allahabad High Court had come, in which the High Court had ordered a survey of Gyanvapi.

