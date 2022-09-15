NewsVideos

Gyanvapi Mosque issue: Hindu plaintiffs' attorneys submit caveat to Allahabad HC

The lawyers representing the Hindu side in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case on September 14 filed a caveat in the Allahabad High Court. “Submitted a caveat before Allahabad HC on behalf of 4 women petitioners of Hindu side; requested that if Muslim side files petition against judgement (Order 7 Rule 11-maintainability of suit), no action be taken without listening to us,” informed Vishnu Shankar Jain, Hindu side's lawyer.

|Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
