Gyanvapi Verdict: 'Puja' to continue in 'Vyas Tehkhana'

Sonam|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
High Court on Vyas Tahkhana: Today Allahabad High Court gave its verdict regarding the basement of Vyas ji in the Gyanvapi case of Varanasi. While giving the verdict, the Muslim side has rejected the petition on Vyas Basement. Know in detail what the HC said in this report?

